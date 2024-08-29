Watch Now
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes kick off Year 2 in Boulder against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) directs teammates before taking the snap in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted

BOULDER — Colorado coach Deion Sanders begins Year 2 in Boulder against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. It's been another offseason of getting up to speed for the Buffaloes, who are working in a new offensive line to protect Shedeur Sanders along with a first-time defensive coordinator. What's not new are the expectations. The Bison have a new coach in Tim Polasek. He takes over for Matt Entz after Entz took a job with Southern California to become assistant head coach for defense. Under Entz, the Bison were 60-11 over five seasons and captured two national championships.

