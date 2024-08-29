Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes kick off Year 2 in Boulder against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State

BOULDER — Colorado coach Deion Sanders begins Year 2 in Boulder against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. It's been another offseason of getting up to speed for the Buffaloes, who are working in a new offensive line to protect Shedeur Sanders along with a first-time defensive coordinator. What's not new are the expectations. The Bison have a new coach in Tim Polasek. He takes over for Matt Entz after Entz took a job with Southern California to become assistant head coach for defense. Under Entz, the Bison were 60-11 over five seasons and captured two national championships.

___





Property Taxes In Colorado Have Changed - What You Need To Know With property taxes a big concern for many in Colorado we take a deeper dive into how they are calculated, where the money goes, and what changes you can expect. How property taxes are calculated and where the money goes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.