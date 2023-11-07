Defending national champion and No. 1 LSU falls 92-78 to No. 20 Colorado in season opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defending national champion and No. 1 LSU lost to No. 20 Colorado 92-78 on Monday night in the Hall of Fame Series.

Frida Formann scored 27 points and Aaronette Vonleh added 24 for Colorado.

According to ESPN, this is the first time since the 1995-96 season that the No. 1 team and defending champion lost the opener.

Jaylyn Sherrod totaled 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists for the Buffaloes.

Mikaylah Williams led LSU with 17 points, Angel Reese had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Sa’Myah Smith scored 16 points, and Hailey Van Lith had 14 points.

