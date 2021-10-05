Day 1 of the CHSAA Boys' state golf championship

Monday marked Day 1 of 2 for the CHSAA boys state golf championships happening all around Colorado.

In 5A, a Southern Colorado star was atop the leader board after the first day. Pine Creek's Wes Erling finished -1, while his teammate Rylen Caldwell finished +3. The Eagles as a team sit at 4th overall with a combined score of +16.

The Liberty Lancers also have two golfers competing in the 5A state championships. Senior Hayden Woelk finished Day 1 at +3 (7th place), while his teammate Alex Lund sits in 20th place at +5.

In 4A, the defending champions, the Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks, are currently in second place with a team score of +12 . A pair of Hawks in Campbell Grage & Thomas Herholtz are tied for 8th place at +3.

Falcon's Reese Knox leads all local Southern Colorado golfers at +2, which was good enough for 5th place after Day 1.