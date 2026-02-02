Davis Webb named Broncos offensive coordinator after being in the mix for other NFL promotions

DENVER, Colo. — One of the NFL’s rising-star coaching candidates is getting a promotion in Denver.

Davis Webb, who has been on the Broncos’ staff as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the past three years, will now be the team’s offensive coordinator.

He is widely regarded as one of the league’s top young coaching talents. He interviewed for three head coach vacancies in recent weeks: the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. He withdrew his name from the Raiders’ search.

The Broncos’ offensive coordinator job was open after Sean Payton fired Joe Lombardi from the post after the team’s uninspiring end to an otherwise excellent season, a 10-7 loss to New England in the AFC Championship game.

The Broncos announced quality control coach Logan Kilgore will replace Webb as quarterbacks coach.

Sean Payton, long regarded as a top offensive mind, has been Denver’s primary play caller.

It’s the latest movement involving the Broncos’ coaching staff. Defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard left for the Bills’ defensive coordinator position after being rumored to have been in the running for the job with a number of teams.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has also interviewed for head coaching positions across the league.

___

Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation A story you'll only see on News5, a video leaked to our newsroom shows the moment a Monument hockey coach collided with a player, and some say he did it deliberately. Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.