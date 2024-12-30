Davis, Brunson run for 2 TDs each, Miami (Ohio) beats Colorado State 43-17 at Arizona Bowl

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Kevin Davis had a career-high 148 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just nine carries and Jordan Brunson also ran for two TDs to help Miami (Ohio) beat Colorado State 43-17 at the Arizona Bowl.

Davis scored on a 4-yard run with 12:35 left in the third quarter before Matt Salopek forced a fumble that was recovered by Silas Walters to set up quarterback Brett Gabbert's first rushing touchdown of the season — a 10-yard scramble that capped a 47-yard drive and make it 22-3 about 2 minutes later.

Dom Dzioban made field goals of 34, 26 and 24 yards and the RedHawks led 9-3 lead at halftime. Dzioban's 26 made field this season are second most in program history.

