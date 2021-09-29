Watch
Daniels shatters 50-year-old Air Force football record in win over FAU

Air Force's Haaziq Daniels run for a 94-yard touchdown against FAU
Posted at 10:47 PM, Sep 28, 2021
USAFA — In case you missed it this weekend, a 50-year-old Air Force football record was broken by junior quarterback Haaziq Daniels.

"All I know is I saw him on the Jumbo tron and he was at the 40 yard line and there was no one else on the screen and I was like you better score or he was going to hear it from the rest of us," joked Falcon senior corner Tre Bugg III.

In the Falcons 31 to 7 win over FAU, the Air Force signal caller scampered for a 94-yard touchdown run, marking the longest touchdown run by a Falcon QB. The run also marked the longest run by a FBS quarterback in 18 years.

"I think at the end, to be able to get into the end zone, he had to make a little move," explained Falcon head coach Troy Calhoun. "But there were some really quality blocks that occurred to by the front side tackle on the edge, the fullback against the corner, the guard for the safety and the center getting up on the backside linebacker."

Air Force will now prepare for their first road Mountain West conference game on Saturday against New Mexico.

