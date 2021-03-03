Cyclones roll past County; Coronado's big 4th quarter lead to win over Palmer

SOUTHERN COLORADO — It is the final week of the regular season, and playoff spots were on the line on Tuesday night.

In Colorado Springs, the Coronado Courgars hosted the Palmer Terrors in a Colorado Springs Metro - South Division game.

The Terrors needed the win to stay in contention for the league crown, but a big 4th quarter by Kris Walters gave the Courgars the 64 to 51 win.

With the loss, Canon City clinched the South Division crown.

The Terrors will wrap up their season on Saturday at Air Academy, while Coroando finished their season at an even 7-7.

On the girls side, the Pueblo West Cyclones were no-match for the Pueblo County Hornets on Tuesday night.

West blew past County, 55 to 23 to move to 8-1 in league play.

The Cyclones will have their final conference game on Friday at Pueblo Central and will finish up their season on Saturday hosting Highlands Ranch.

Pueblo County will also wrap up their season Friday, hosting Pueblo Centennial.