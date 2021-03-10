CU's Wright named to Pac-12 postseason first team; three others honored

BOULDER — Four University of Colorado Buffaloes picked up Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball postseason honors, voted on by coaches, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Senior point guard McKinley Wright IV was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team while junior forward Evan Battey earned honorable mention to the all-conference squad. Junior guard Eli Parquet was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and Jabari Walker earned a spot on the All-Freshman squad.

In addition to his all-conference honor, Wright earned honorable mention to the All-Defensive Team.

Wright also became the first Buffalo in the Pac-12 era to garner three all-conference first team honors.

Colorado, 20-7 overall, finished third in the Pac-12 at 14-6 and is the No. 3 seed at the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament, Mar. 10-13, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

2020-21 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honors and Annual Performance

Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Evan Mobley, USC

Freshman of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Evan Mobley, USC

Defensive Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Evan Mobley, USC

Sixth Man of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Jordan Brown, ARIZONA

Most Improved Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Jaiden Delaire, STANFORD

John R. Wooden Coach of the Year: Andy Enfield, USC

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

First Team

James Akinjo, ARIZ

Timmy Allen, UTAH

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Oscar da Silva, STAN

Chris Duarte, ORE

Remy Martin, ASU

Evan Mobley, USC

Eugene Omoruyi, ORE

Ethan Thompson, OSU

McKinley Wright IV, COLO

Second Team

Isaac Bonton, WSU

Matt Bradley, CAL

Tahj Eaddy, USC

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

Honorable Mention (at least three votes): Evan Battey, COLO; Jaiden Delaire, STAN; Quade Green, WASH; Azuolas Tubelis, ARIZ; Noah Williams, WSU.

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Oscar da Silva, STAN

Chris Duarte, ORE

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Evan Mobley, USC

Eli Parquet, COLO

Honorable Mention (at least three votes): Warith Alatishe, OSU; Bryce Wills, STAN;

McKinley Wright IV, COLO

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Efe Abogidi, WSU

Bennedict Mathurin, ARIZ

Evan Mobley, USC

Azuolas Tubelis, ARIZ

Jabari Walker, COLO

Honorable Mention (at least three votes): Marcus Bagley, ASU; Josh Christopher, ASU; Dishon Jackson, WSU; Ziaire Williams, STAN