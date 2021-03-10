CU's Wright named to Pac-12 postseason first team; three others honored

BOULDER — Four University of Colorado Buffaloes picked up Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball postseason honors, voted on by coaches, the league office announced on Tuesday.
Senior point guard McKinley Wright IV was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team while junior forward Evan Battey earned honorable mention to the all-conference squad. Junior guard Eli Parquet was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and Jabari Walker earned a spot on the All-Freshman squad.
In addition to his all-conference honor, Wright earned honorable mention to the All-Defensive Team.
Wright also became the first Buffalo in the Pac-12 era to garner three all-conference first team honors.
Colorado, 20-7 overall, finished third in the Pac-12 at 14-6 and is the No. 3 seed at the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament, Mar. 10-13, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
2020-21 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball All-Conference Honors and Annual Performance
Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Evan Mobley, USC
Freshman of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Evan Mobley, USC
Defensive Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Evan Mobley, USC
Sixth Man of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Jordan Brown, ARIZONA
Most Improved Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva: Jaiden Delaire, STANFORD
John R. Wooden Coach of the Year: Andy Enfield, USC
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
First Team
James Akinjo, ARIZ
Timmy Allen, UTAH
Tyger Campbell, UCLA
Oscar da Silva, STAN
Chris Duarte, ORE
Remy Martin, ASU
Evan Mobley, USC
Eugene Omoruyi, ORE
Ethan Thompson, OSU
McKinley Wright IV, COLO
Second Team
Isaac Bonton, WSU
Matt Bradley, CAL
Tahj Eaddy, USC
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Johnny Juzang, UCLA
Honorable Mention (at least three votes): Evan Battey, COLO; Jaiden Delaire, STAN; Quade Green, WASH; Azuolas Tubelis, ARIZ; Noah Williams, WSU.
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Oscar da Silva, STAN
Chris Duarte, ORE
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Evan Mobley, USC
Eli Parquet, COLO
Honorable Mention (at least three votes): Warith Alatishe, OSU; Bryce Wills, STAN;
McKinley Wright IV, COLO
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Efe Abogidi, WSU
Bennedict Mathurin, ARIZ
Evan Mobley, USC
Azuolas Tubelis, ARIZ
Jabari Walker, COLO
Honorable Mention (at least three votes): Marcus Bagley, ASU; Josh Christopher, ASU; Dishon Jackson, WSU; Ziaire Williams, STAN