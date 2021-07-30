CU's Wright agrees to two-way deal with the Timberwolves

BOULDER — McKinley Wright IV did not hear his name called on NBA draft night.

It's nothing new for the former Colorado Buffaloes guard.

Instead, the Minnesota native is staying close to home agreeing to a two-way contract with the Timberwolves.

Ain’t nothing new for me.. Regardless i’m blessed, i’m thankful! I prove em wrong at every level, this ain’t nothing new for me.. Let’s get it… DOUBLE DOWN 🎲🎲🙏🏾 — McKinley Wright IV (@kin_wright25) July 30, 2021

Wright, who showed out during the NBA draft combine, was projected to be a late second round pick & was looking to become the 36th draft pick in Colorado history & the 7th under head coach Tad Boyle.

In four seasons with CU, McKinley rewrote the Buffs record books becoming the all-time assist leader. No other CU player collected more double-digit assist games than the 10 recorded by Wright. He is also ranked sixth all-time in scoring (1,857), sixth in made field goals (668), and first in double-digit scoring games (109).

Wright also ranks 10th in made 3-pointers (133), ninth in made free throws (388), tied for ninth in free throw percentage (.803), tied for 10th in steals (140), and tied for 20th in rebounds (644).

The three time all-conference honoree started 130 game,s which is tied for second all-time, and his 131 games played are tied for fifth.