CU's Noyer enters transfer portal

BOULDER — The Colorado Buffalo football team will have a new quarterback entering the 2021 season.

On Monday, CU starting quarterback Sam Noyer entered the transfer portal for a second time to close a career in Boulder that included three head coaches and a brief switch to safety.

"I've obviously enjoyed my time here at CU, and deciding to come back here was one of the best decisions I've ever made," Noyer said. "The season was everything I thought it would be and more. But at the same time, I didn't finish the season well, partly due to my shoulder injury. So now I'm looking forward to a new opportunity and a fresh start, a place where they need a veteran quarterback who has the added experience of playing on both sides of the ball.

"It's not that I felt that I wasn't needed at CU, I just want a new opportunity, hopefully in Division I and even in the Pac-12 if possible, knowing that I can compete at a high level in a power 5 conference," he continued. "But I am willing to go wherever I can play that will help make me better and give me an opportunity to fulfill my dream to play in the NFL."

Noyer led the Buffaloes to a 4-2 record and a berth in the Alamo Bowl last season under first-year Colorado coach Karl Dorrell.

"Sam came back when he didn't have to after graduating over a year ago and helped the program greatly get back on the right track," CU head coach Karl Dorrell said. "As a veteran, he offered us some stability and depth at the position. We all wish him well and while we're sad to see him leave, the parting is certainly amicable."

The senior graduate finished the 2020 season with 1,101 yards passing, six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also rushed for 208 yards and five scores. Noyer had shoulder surgery after the bowl game.

Noyer's departure still leaves Dorrell with five quarterbacks on the roster, three on scholarship: sophomore J.T. Shrout and freshmen Brendon Lewis and Drew Carter.