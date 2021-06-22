CU athletic events to be at full capacity starting this fall

BOULDER — CU athletic events will be back with full crowds starting this fall.

On Monday, athletic director Rick George announced that the four main athletic facilities the University of Colorado hosts events in the fall – Folsom Field, the CU Events Center, Prentup Field and the tennis complex on the South Campus – will be at full 100 percent capacity for events beginning with the new athletic year in August.

CU said it will adhere to county regulations that have yet to be finalized regarding the wearing of masks and/or proof of vaccination.

“All of us, the student-athletes, coaches and staff are looking forward to welcoming back our fans to every one of our venues after playing before mostly empty seats last year,” George said.

Due to the pandemic, fan attendance was extremely limited during the 2020-21 athletic year. Family members were allowed for one football game last season.

Season tickets are currently on sale for CU Football, as are tickets for the Texas A&M game in Denver. Mini-plan packages go on sale on Tuesday.