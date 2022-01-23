CSU runs past Air Force for best start in program history

USAFA — David Roddy registered 14 points and nine rebounds as Colorado State routed Air Force 73-53 on Saturday to sweep the season series with the Falcons.

Isaiah Stevens had 18 points for Colorado State (15-1, 5-1 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. John Tonje added 15 points. Isaiah Rivera had seven rebounds.

Jake Heidbreder had 16 points for the Falcons (9-8, 2-4). A.J. Walker added 13 points. Ethan Taylor had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Rams swept the Falcons this season. Then ranked No. 20, Colorado State defeated Air Force 67-59 on Jan. 4. The Rams are off to their best start after 16 games in school history.

The Falcons had their best crowd of the season, drawing 2,579 fans.

Air Force returns to action Tuesday, Jan. 25 at San Jose State. Tip time is 7 pm PT and the game will be streamed online by the Mountain West Network.