Watch Now
Sports

Actions

CSU Rams punch ticket to NCAA Tournament, will play Memphis Friday

The Colorado State University Rams are going dancing this March Madness as they punched their ticket to the tournament by winning the Moutain West Championship.
APTOPIX MWC Boise St Colorado St Basketball
Posted

FORT COLLINS — Michigan probably thought it deserved a better seed than fifth for the NCAA Tournament. And you can bet the Big Ten tourney champs hoped for an easier first-round foe than UC San Diego, which romped to 30 wins and the Big West title.

It's one of four intriguing 5-12 matchups in the NCAA bracket this year. American Athletic champ Memphis got a 5 seed and will play Mountain West champion Colorado State.

Oregon opens against Liberty and Clemson faces McNeese in the other 5-12 matchups. Fifty-five times the No. 12 seed has won since the 1985 tournament expansion.

___



Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol

In a release from Saturday morning, Governor Jared Polis announced that the Canadian National Flag will be raised at the State Capitol to celebrate March 15 as Colorado Canada Friendship Day.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community