FORT COLLINS — Michigan probably thought it deserved a better seed than fifth for the NCAA Tournament. And you can bet the Big Ten tourney champs hoped for an easier first-round foe than UC San Diego, which romped to 30 wins and the Big West title.

It's one of four intriguing 5-12 matchups in the NCAA bracket this year. American Athletic champ Memphis got a 5 seed and will play Mountain West champion Colorado State.

Oregon opens against Liberty and Clemson faces McNeese in the other 5-12 matchups. Fifty-five times the No. 12 seed has won since the 1985 tournament expansion.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol In a release from Saturday morning, Governor Jared Polis announced that the Canadian National Flag will be raised at the State Capitol to celebrate March 15 as Colorado Canada Friendship Day.

