CSU Pueblo's Dwinell named RMAC Special Teams Player of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) announced their end of season awards, with CSU Pueblo sophomore punter named as the Special Teams Player of the Year.

Dwinell, Coronado alum, averaged 43.13 yards per punt, which marked a career high over the course of 56 punts and ranked him sixth in the nation.

Junior Elijah Reed was the sole offensive player to earn First Team All-RMAC for the Pack as he helped lead the line to be one of the most protective offenses in the league by allowing a conference-low 24 sacks.

Senior linebacker Trevor Philio and senior defensive lineman Ikenna Onwuasoanya racked up two First Team All-RMAC honors on the defensive side of the ball.

The ThunderWolves finished the 2021 season with a 6-5 record, missing the Division II playoffs.