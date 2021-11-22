CSU-Pueblo volleyball works to create a winning culture

PUEBLO — The CSU-Pueblo volleyball team hired Austin Albers in 2019, and the ThunderWolves have been taking strides in the right direction ever since.

"There are levels, and there is progression to this. We slowly have to check things off one at a time."

The Pack has improved each year for the last three seasons, starting with a ten-game improvement and their first RMAC tournament

appearance in over 20 years.

"We're kind of the new kid on the block that's disrupting the RMAC power structure a little bit."

The team got an experienced coach, but Albers also brought three players from his previous volleyball program in Wyoming.

"I know what coach does, and I know what he's capable of. So, I wasn't really worried about continuing the losing record," said junior middle blocker Jazzy Junior.

As the ThunderWolves worked to build a winning culture, last season the team revisited the RMAC tournament in the semi-finals. The Pack advanced due to a forfeit win due to the impact of COVID-19.

"We did not do good. We went in as the last seed. Having to go against that first seed is hard, but it was a stepping stone."

It was not the ideal outcome, but that made this group of women even more determined their third time around

when they knocked off No. 25 Regis.

"It shows we've been working hard and have heart."

I hope they remember the hard work that we put into building the program on what it will be in the future. They will continue to succeed and keep growing," said senior opposite Payton Stak.

