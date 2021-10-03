Watch
CSU-Pueblo takes a win over Colorado Mesa in overtime

CSU-pueblo
CSU-Pueblo scoring against Colorado Mesa
Pack Pull Out Overtime Win Over Colorado Mesa
Posted at 10:18 AM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 12:28:07-04

PUEBLO — The CSU-Pueblo football team pulls out a win Saturday in double-overtime over conference rival Colorado Mesa, 19-13.

The ThunderWolves were trailing at the end of the first half and relied on a filed goal to keep them on the board early courtesy of Dean Faithful. Michael Roots lead the Thuderwolves run game with 40 yards in the first half.

CSU-Pueblo scored its first toucdown in the fourth quarter when Nigel Mitchell caught a 14-yard pass from Nick Williams. The Pack called on Faithful in OT, and he answered.

Kicking off double-overtime, Steven Croell connected with Williams on a 17-yard pass to convert for another six points take the win.

