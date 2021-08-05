CSU Pueblo picked to finish 2nd in RMAC football preseason poll

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2021 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference released its preseason football poll on Wednesday with the CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves picked to finish second in the conference.

The Thunderwolves received 70 total points, with two first place votes.

CSU Pueblo closed out the 2019 campaign with an 11-2 overall record and a 9-1 mark in conference play, setting up an NCAA playoff appearance.

The Colorado School of Mines were picked to win the conference with 76 total points and seven first place votes. The Orediggers return 15 starters from the 2019 season, including junior quarterback John Matocha.

Matocha led the Orediggers to a 12-1 overall record and a perfect 10-0 mark in RMAC conference play to snag the 2019 RMAC regular-season title.

CSU Pueblo was followed in the poll by Chadron State College in third with 62 points, Colorado Mesa University with 56 points, and Western Colorado University with 43 points to round out the top-five.

The Pack kicks off their 2021 season on Sept 2nd, under the Thursday night light of the Thunderbowl against Texas A&M Commerce.