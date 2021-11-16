CSU Pueblo men's soccer earns first ever NCAA Tournament berth

PUEBLO — For the first time in program history, Colorado State University Pueblo men's soccer team is going dancing.

On Monday, the Thunderwolves clinched a berth in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and earned the 8-seed and will face off against 9-seeded Seattle Pacific on Thursday at 7 p.m. (MT) on the campus of top-seeded and host, Cal State University-Los Angeles.

The ThunderWolves (14-5-2) enter their first national tournament after making it all the way to the RMAC Championship, falling 3-1 on Saturday at Colorado Mesa.

Seattle Pacific clinched their tournament berth after winning the Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular season and are 12-3-2 overall. The Falcons led the GNAC in goals (37), assists (30), and goals against average (1.01). Star forward Alex Mejia was tied for ninth in Division II with 14 goals and ranked second in Division II with 2.47 shots on goal per match.

The winner of Thursday's match will advance and take on Cal State LA, the region's top seed, on Saturday.