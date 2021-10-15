CSU Pueblo looks for 4th straight win in road game at New Mexico Highlands

PUEBLO — After dropping their first two games of the season, the John Wristen & CSU Pueblo football team have caught fire, winning 4 straight RMAC games in a row.

This week, Pack football will head south to take on New Mexico Highlands in Las Vegas, NM.

The Pack have owned the series against the Cowboys with the ThunderWolves owning a 12-0 record all-time over the Cowboys.

"This is when you should start playing your best football," said CSU Pueblo senior tight end Preston Guerra. "Mid to late October into November, that's when teams really start to play their best ball and I think we're starting to do that."

CSU Pueblo is currently tied for first in the RMAC standings with a 4-0 record while New Mexico Highlands has struggled so far in conference play, winning only their first gam of the season over Adams State.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for noon. '