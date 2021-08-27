CSU- Pueblo football prep for first opponent after nearly 2 years of no play

PUEBLO — After nearly two years of waiting to play an actual live game, the CSU- Pueblo football team finally get to step on the field going against Texas A&M Commerce week 1.

"We're looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity to compete. Camp has been great. It's been a grind, and we're looking forward to Sept 2," said senior tight end Preston Guerra.

Starting the season against a top team in the country on the Thunderwolves home turf is the type of 'hype' this team has been missing.

"As a competitor, you want to play against the best. They are one of the better teams in the Nation. It's fortunate enough to be playing them for the third time now. So we're looking forward to the challenge. Can't wait to compete."

Wrapping up the team's second scrimmage Thursday is the closest live game action this team has been able to get their hands on. Still, with the new additions like senior transfer Michael Roots, the ThunderWolves are even more confident coming into this upcoming season.

"Iron sharpening iron. We're all getting each other better. Defensive players all across the board," said Roots.

