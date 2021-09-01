Watch
CSU Pueblo football 'nervous excited' for first game in nearly two years

Jake Gadon/KOAA
CSU Pueblo football takes the field prior to their game with Adams State
CSU-Pueblo looks to bounce back
Posted at 11:27 PM, Aug 31, 2021
PUEBLO — After a two-year hiatus, CSU Pueblo football is back.

The ThunderWolves will kick off their season at the Thunderbowl under those Thursday night lights against Texas A&M Commerce.

"I'm excited to go see this team go play," explained CSU Puebl head coach John Wristen, who enters his 14th season of coaching. "I'm just nervous about making sure they're ready."

On Monday, the Pack racked up another preseason top 25 ranking ahead of the 2021 football season, as the ThunderWolves were ranked at No. 12 as announced by the D2Football.com Preseason Poll Sunday night.

The Lions are ranked 5th in that same poll.

"It's exciting and we're ready to go," added CSU Pueblo senior defensive back Antony Barron. "The emotions are definitely going to be high. Just coming off of a whole year hiatus, it was tough, but we've been imagining this situation for literally a year now."

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday night.

