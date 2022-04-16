CSU Pueblo football hosts annual red & blue spring game

PUEBLO — Football in the Steel City in the middle of April can only mean one thing: the annual CSU Pueblo football red & blue spring game.

Friday evening marked the conclusion of spring practice for the Colorado State University Pueblo football as the team separated in two squads, the RED and BLUE teams, and played a friendly intrasquad game.

The RED team headed by Police Chief Chris Noeller and Offensive Coordinator Daren Wilkinson defeated the BLUE team led by Sheriff Kirk Taylor and Defensive Coordinator Levi Suiaunoa.

The BLUE team jumped to an early 15-3 lead after quarterback Steven Croell led his squad to two scores off a couple of nice touchdown passes including long-distance connection to Nigel Mitchell near the end of the first half.

In the second half, the RED team surged back thanks to some explosive plays from Jordan Jones, Andrew Cook and Leslie Richardson III. Team RED came all the way back and took a two-point lead with a score with 15 seconds to go in the scrimmage. Croell chucked up a hail mary looking for Max Fine in the end zone as time expired, but the RED team clinched the 24-21 with a heads-up play in the end zone.

Pack football kicks off its 2022 season Sept. 3 on the road at Midwestern State and then heads home Sept. 10 for the home opener against Grand Valley State. Season tickets for the 2022 slate are now on sale via the Massari Ticket Office.

