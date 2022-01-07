CSU Pueblo football announces 2022 schedule

PUEBLO — Pack football will be back before you know it and on Monday, the CSU Pueblo football team released it's 2022 schedule.

The Thunderwolves will kickoff the 2022 season on the road with a tough match-up at Midwestern State University Texas on Sept. 3 in Wichita Falls, Texas at 5 p.m. MT.

The Pack will return home for their home opener against Grand Valley State for the annual RED OUT game on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl.

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) season will open up on Sept. 17 at the CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl as the ThunderWolves host Western Colorado University, before hitting the road to Golden, Colo. to face rival Colorado School of Mines.

The ThunderWolves then travel back home for a 2 p.m. match-up against Fort Lewis College on Oct. 1 and then a week later, hit the road again, this time bound for Alamosa, Colo. where they will face Adams State University.

The Pack head back home looking for revenge on Oct. 15 as the ThunderWolves face New Mexico Highlands University at 2 p.m. The Pack fell to the Cowboys this past season for the first time since 1984.

CSU Pueblo gets to stay home for the next week and host Chadron State College on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m, but will then travel to Grand Junction on Oct. 29, to renew the rivalry with Colorado Mesa University.

In the home finale on Nov. 5, the Pack host South Dakota Mines at the CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl at 2 p.m. to celebrate Senior Day. Finally, the ThunderWolves will travel out to Spearfish, S.D. for the final regular season showdown as the Pack faces Black Hills State on Nov. 12.

Much like in 2021, the 2022 season will feature CSU Pueblo once again facing a challenging schedule. The ThunderWolves' 2022 opponents combined for a record of 69-55 during the 2021 season while five of the foes lost three or fewer games.

The ThunderWolves finished the 2021 season at 6-5 overall, missing the NCAA Div. II playoffs for the first time since 2016.