CSU- Pueblo football (6-3, 6-1) set to host No. 13 Colorado School of Mines

A friendly rivalry returns to Thunderbowl Stadium, where the Colorado State University-Pueblo team hosts No. 13 Colorado School of Mines.

"They don't like us, and we don't like them. It's going to be a war. So at the end of the day, I'm just looking forward to going out there and giving it my all," said senior tight end Preston Guerra.

The Pack is tied with the Orediggers and Western Colorado at the top of the RMAC standings, with only one loss in conference play.

Colorado Mines is coming off a win over Chadron State after falling to Colorado Mesa the week before.

Meanwhile, the Thunderwolves shut out Fort Lewis 73-0 in addition to breaking a few school records. However, even after a big finish, the Pack are putting that game out of their minds as they prepare for Colorado Mines.

"We came in Tuesday, not even mentioning that game at all. They came in focused on Mines focused on the next opponent. So I'm excited to see what strides we can take come Saturday," said senior linebacker Trevor Philio.

"The RMAC is very talented this year. You can see how close the games have been, and it's just been a great opportunity for all of us to go out there to show what we can do and compete at a high level. I think this Saturday will be another close game. We're looking forward to the challenge, and we know they're too," said Guerra.

