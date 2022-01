COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado - Colorado Springs Mountain Lions looked to have had the CSU-Pueblo ThunderWolves offense under control leading 18-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The ThunderWolves offense sparked in the second quarter with 11 points, holding the Mountain Lions to 2 points.

In the second half, the momentum carried over as the ThunderWolves outshot the Mountain Lions 36-14 to earn a comeback win.

Junior Alisha Davis leads CSU-Pueblo with16 points and 12 rebounds.