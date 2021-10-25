CSU-Pueblo cruise past Adams State (35-28) in homecoming game

PUEBLO — The Colorado State University-Pueblo football team didn't let a tough loss against New Mexico Highlands get in the way of taking charge against Adams State Saturday afternoon.

It was the perfect display for the ThunderWolves' Homecoming showcase with the 2014 championship team in attendance.

The win wasn't an easy task when Adams State led the Thunderwolves 14-7 early in the second quarter.

Michael Roots responded for the Pack for a 54-yard run that gave CSU-Pueblo the momentum they needed. Later on, Roots punched it in the middle to record a touchdown to tie the game at 14.

The ThunderWolves struck again to lead 21-14 at halftime.

The Grizzlies started a strong second half, recording another touchdown to tie it up at 21-21.

The Pack's defense lived up to its name while the offense found the endzone, winning 35-28.