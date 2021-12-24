Watch
CSU-Pueblo alum Jensen named to first NFL Pro Bowl

Mark LoMoglio/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (66) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Posted at 10:40 PM, Dec 23, 2021
TAMPA BAY — It may of taken 9 years in the NFL, but Ryan Jensen can finally call himself a Pro Bowler.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers center was officially selected to the Pro Bowl for the NFC.

"It's amazing," explained Jensen on Thursday. "Nine years in the league, coming from a Division II school and getting that recognition, it's huge! It's humbling. It's an honor. To be honest, I don't wanna say I was shocked, but I got a little emotional when I found out. It's some thing as a player you work towards as being revered as one of the better players in the league."

This is the first Pro Bowl selection for Jensen, as he also becomes the first CSU Pueblo alum to become a Pro Bowler.

