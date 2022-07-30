Watch Now
CSU Pueblo alum Jensen expected to miss months with knee injury

Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (66) walks with fellow offensive linemen during an NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 8:55 PM, Jul 29, 2022
A proud CSU Pueblo alum could be injured for a significant amount of time this season.

On Friday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced that center Ryan Jensen is expected to miss months after suffering a left knee injury during practice Thursday.

The team is still awaiting MRI results to determine how long the former Pack member will miss.

"We don't know the severity of it, per se, but I do know he'll miss some significant time, up to a couple months," Bowles said in a press conference. "Whether he'll be back later in the season, November or December, depends on what they find. But he won't be available any time soon."

The Fort Morgan, CO native was injured on Thursday during a team period and was carted off the field.

