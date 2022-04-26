Watch
CSU Pueblo alum Beau Brieske makes MLB debut with Tigers

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Beau Briseske throws during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 11:41 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 01:41:28-04

DETROIT — Another CSU Pueblo alum made his professional debut this past weekend.

On Saturday, Beau Brieske made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers in a doubleheader game against the Colorado Rockies. The former Thunderwolf was selected in the 27th round of the 2019 draft.

Brieske, who led the RMAC in strikeouts in 2019, went 5 innings, giving up three hits, three earned runs, which included two home runs & three strikeouts.

The Tigers would end up losing the game to the Rockies, 3 to 2.

