CSU Pueblo alum Beau Brieske makes MLB debut with Tigers

DETROIT — Another CSU Pueblo alum made his professional debut this past weekend.

On Saturday, Beau Brieske made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers in a doubleheader game against the Colorado Rockies. The former Thunderwolf was selected in the 27th round of the 2019 draft.

Brieske, who led the RMAC in strikeouts in 2019, went 5 innings, giving up three hits, three earned runs, which included two home runs & three strikeouts.

The Tigers would end up losing the game to the Rockies, 3 to 2.

