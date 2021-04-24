CSU Pueblo advances to RMAC final with PK shootout win

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women's soccer final four was full of upsets on Friday night.

The Colorado State University Pueblo women's soccer team advanced to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament Final after an epic 4-2 PK win following a 0-0 double overtime through regulation over No. 25 Colorado School of Mines at UCCS' Mountain Lion Stadium.

In a rematch from a 1-1 (2OT) tie in March, the Pack executed their game plan to perfection.

In the shootout, CSU Pueblo connected on shots from Madison Jepperson, Shelby Ransom, Litzy Serna and Porsche Nieto.

At the net, reigning RMAC Goalkeeper of the Year Nicole Genis stood tall and made one big save in Mines first attempt. The next attempt was successful and the next two shots sailed high and wide of the net for Mines.

The ThunderWolves will face Westminster College Sunday at 1 p.m. in the RMAC Tournament Final.

That was after the No. 1 UCCS Mountain Lions fell to Westminster in the first final four game of the day.

After UCCS took 1-0 lead in the second half, the Griffons responded less than a minute later to tie the game at 1.

Three minutes after that, Westminster would score the game winner to knock off the Mountain Lions, 2-1.

This the 2nd year in a row the top-seeded Mountain Lions have fallen in the RMAC tournament.