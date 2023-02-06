CSU issues apology following fan's insensitive chants

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University has issued an apology to a Utah State basketball player following their contest on Saturday night.

Ukrainian guard Max Shulga was peppered with "Russia" chants while shooting late-game free throws.

Shulga -- who is from Kyiv, Ukraine, where his family still resides -- was 3-for-4 from the free throw line in the final minute to help the Aggies to an 88-79 win.

CSU offered the following series of tweets apologizing for the incident.

Following tonight’s basketball game, we became aware that a small group of individuals in our student section chanted "Russia" at a student-athlete from Utah State, who is from the Ukraine. — Colorado State Rams 🐏 (@CSURams) February 5, 2023

On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State. This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community. — Colorado State Rams 🐏 (@CSURams) February 5, 2023

Every participant, student, and fan should feel welcomed in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State. — Colorado State Rams 🐏 (@CSURams) February 5, 2023

Shulga issued a statement on Sunday afternoon accepting the apology.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.