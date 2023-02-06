Watch Now
CSU issues apology following fan's insensitive chants

Colorado State University
Posted at 5:46 PM, Feb 05, 2023
FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University has issued an apology to a Utah State basketball player following their contest on Saturday night.

Ukrainian guard Max Shulga was peppered with "Russia" chants while shooting late-game free throws.

Shulga -- who is from Kyiv, Ukraine, where his family still resides -- was 3-for-4 from the free throw line in the final minute to help the Aggies to an 88-79 win.

CSU offered the following series of tweets apologizing for the incident.

Shulga issued a statement on Sunday afternoon accepting the apology.

