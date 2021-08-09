Cron homers twice with slam in Rockies' 13-8 win over Miami

DENVER —C.J. Cron hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with a career-best seven RBIs as the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 13-8 to complete a three-game sweep. Connor Joe also had two homers, including the first pinch-hit home run of his career, and Dom Nunez and Sam Hilliard also connected for the Rockies. Colorado hit 11 homers in outscoring the Marlins 34-14 over the three games. Miami’s Alex Jackson had a three-run homer in the eighth, Jesús Aguilar went deep in the ninth and had three RBIs and Lewis Brinson added a two-run single.