Coronado Cougars claim 4A boys cross country championship with record-breaking performance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Coronado Cougars captured the 4A boys cross country state championship Saturday at the Norris Penrose Events Center, marking their second state title in the sport.

Junior Oli Horton led the charge with a course record-breaking performance, completing the 3.1-mile course in 14 minutes and 48 seconds. His time translates to a 4:45 mile pace, shattering the previous course record of 15 minutes and 2 seconds.

The rest of the team contributed to the crown as n, Xzavier Campos (third, 15:36.2); John Stanczak (11th, 16:00.2); Braxton Oliver (16:07.3), and Isaac Sanchez (16:32.4) held their own, respectively.

The championship victory represents the Cougars' first boys cross country state title since 2012, according to CHSAA.

