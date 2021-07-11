Conor McGregor injures ankle, Poirier wins UFC 264 showdown

LAS VEGAS —Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor for the second time in six months when McGregor badly injured his left ankle in the closing seconds of the first round at UFC 264. The fight was stopped after the first-round bell when McGregor (22-6) was unable to continue. The biggest star in mixed martial arts never got up after falling to the canvas following a final-minute blow by Poirier (28-6), who will get the UFC’s next lightweight title shot. Poirier said he thought McGregor’s leg broke when he checked one of McGregor’s kicks earlier in the fight.