Commanders owner Dan Snyder testifies before House committee

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - A placard for Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder is seen during a Hous​e Oversight Committee hearing on the Commanders' workplace conduct, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Snyder is set to testify later Thursday morning, July 28, before a congressional committee that is investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 18:53:21-04

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder testified Thursday before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team's history of workplace misconduct.

Snyder gave a deposition to the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform conducted virtually and privately.

According to the committee spokesperson, Snyder began giving his deposition around 8 a.m. ET and was still at it more than eight hours later.

Snyder is in Israel and agreed to testify voluntarily rather than under the terms of a subpoena.

The committee has the discretion to decide what, if any, information it releases from Snyder's deposition.

A transcript is expected to be available rather than any type of video.

Last month, the committee released a memo that detailed the team's workplace culture.

"A former long-time employee described how the team’s culture 'glorified drinking and womanizing' and recalled an instance when Mr. Snyder had pressured him to drink excessively," the memo said.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified on Capitol Hill last month.

According to the memo, Goodell was told several times about Beth Wilkinson's findings during the internal investigation.

The league has never their findings publicly, the memo says, but did fine the team $10 million.

