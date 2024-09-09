Colorado's leaky offensive line is exposed again as Nebraska racks up 6 sacks

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Colorado’s offensive line has five new starters, 11 newcomers and a new position coach — and nothing has changed when it comes to the blocking up front.

That much was apparent in the Buffaloes’ 28-10 loss at Nebraska on Saturday night. The Cornhuskers had six sacks and 10 quarterback hurries and allowed just 16 yards rushing.

Coach Deion Sanders said it's critical to find a way to protect Shedeur Sanders. He was sacked once on each of the Buffs' first four possessions. Colorado running back Charlie Offerdahl also got stuffed twice for a loss on fourth-and-1s.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.