Colorado Springs Switchbacks win it in overtime Sunday evening, and advance to the Western Conference Final

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks won in overtime against Orange County SC in a 2-1 battle in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship Western Conference Semifinals Sunday evening.

Originally slated for Saturday, the game was rescheduled due to the recent winter weather Southern Colorado has been experiencing.

The match got off to a quick start with each team's first goal coming within the first 15 minutes of match play.

Ethan Zubak with Orange County SC scored the opening goal of the match in the 4th minute of play. The 25-year-old from California has scored 11 goals and had 2 assists in the 2024 season.

The Switchbacks had an answer in the 10th minute of the match coming from midfielder Zachary Zandi who is in his fourth year with the Switchbacks. No one scored through the rest of regulation time.

Man of the Match and hero of the game came when Zandi scored the go-ahead goal for the Switchbacks in the 105th minute and first half of overtime. The 27-year-old from Pennsylvania has scored 6 goals and had 4 assists in the 2024 season.

The number two ranked Western Conference Colorado Springs Switchbacks now will face the previous number four overall ranked Las Vegas Lights FC. The Las Vegas Lights beat New Mexico United FC 1-0 in their match in Albuquerque, New Mexico Saturday night.

The USL Championship Western Conference Final will be at Weidner Field on Saturday, November 16 at 7:00 P.M. Sunday the crowd showed out and the USL is reporting a crowd of 7,236 fans in attendance.

For the latest news about USL Championship Playoffs click here.

_____

