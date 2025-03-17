Colorado Springs Switchbacks lose home opener at Weidner Field on Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday night the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC had their home opened at Weidner Field.

The team played against Detroit City FC. Detroit City won the game by one point, leaving the final score 2-1.

The Switchbacks started the action in the second half with a goal from Juan Tejada #27, in the 47 minute bringing the score to 1-0.

Detroit answered back when Darren Smith #7, was able to challenge goalkeeper Christian Herrera ultimately finding the back of the net in the 62 minute evening the score 1-1.

Detroit sealed the deal in the 82 minute, with a cross and ultimately own goal from Switchbacks defender Duke Lacroix, #14 ultimately sealed the deal fro Detroit in the 1-2 win.

The Switchbacks will head out soon to play the Sacramento Republic FC on March 22. The game begins at 8:00 p.m.

