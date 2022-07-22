Colorado Springs Little League Softball set for Southwest Regional

The big leagues may be on a break, but the Little Leagues here in Southern Colorado are still going strong.

The Colorado Springs Little League Softball team punched a ticket to this weekend's Southwest Regional in Waco, Texas.

"I am actually really excited to go over there," CSLL catcher Luisa Dominguez said, "I think we're gonna have lots of fun."

The Colorado Springs Little League is the longest running in Southern Colorado.

Team Manager and VP of Softball, Jon Duncan is committed to growing the game and teaching life lessons along the way.

"What this enables and teaches girls, especially on this team, is just to believe in themselves, have confidence and if you work hard, great things can happen," Duncan said.

The girls will face their toughest competition yet in the Lone Star State this weekend.

"We're really trying to prepare the girls for that level of pitching, the speed," Duncan explained, "And just playing the game as smart as they can, as well as just being positive and having fun, that's the most important thing."

For most of the girls, this trip will be their first time traveling out of state for a sporting event.

"It's my first time ever going to Texas," CSLL pitcher Liv McEwen said.

Like with any trip, comes a cost. The team is asking the Colorado Community for help raising travel money via Facebook.

"Well obviously everything is more expensive these days," Duncan said, "So anything that you can provide will help us make this experience memorable for the girls."

So far, our community has stepped up to the plate, donating more than $3,000. The goal is to raise $5,000 as they gear up to represent Colorado Springs on a National stage for the first time since 2019.

"Colorado Springs is just an amazing city," Duncan said, "We have a lot of pride in who we are and where we're from and regardless of the outcome of what happens at Regionals, the fact that we've made it this far is impressive."

The CSLL will face Texas West in the first game on the Southwest Regional on Sunday at 1:00 PM (MT). It will be aired on ESPN+ and News 5 Sports will show the highlights on Sunday night.