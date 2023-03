It was an all-Colorado Springs matchup in the 3A Girls State Championship.

Colorado Springs Christian School beat Vanguard 57-41 to earn their first state title since 2002.

CSCS was led by freshman Kinley Asp. The 15-year-old thrived under pressure and finished with 29 points.

"I love the pressure, I love being in it," Asp smiled. "I'm so excited, I'm so happy and I'm just so thankful for this team."