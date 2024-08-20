Colorado School of Mines Football once again stuns with iconic roster photos

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Colorado School of Mines football team is carrying on its incredible tradition of featuring unique roster photos.

In case you're unfamiliar, the Orediggers take their annual picture day to the next level. Unlike traditional photos, the players go a step further with funky hairdos, interesting facial hair and more. This year, blue hair dye and bleach played a key role.

The team on Monday released their 2024 football roster. We compiled 12 of our favorite photos (in no particular order) below.

Colorado School of Mines

Jack was clearly inspired by Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in "Deadpool & Wolverine." His fearful stare is also similar to the look he sees from the poor defensive lineman assigned to cover him.

Colorado School of Mines Pictured: Jacob Sanders (left) and Gavin Prellwitz (right)

Jacob and Gavin need to share the name of their stylist because this updo is fantastic. Will it fit in a helmet? Most likely not. But who would want to hide that gorgeous horn anyway?

Colorado School of Mines

From updos to "downdos." It takes talent to move hair from the top of your head to your chin. Jaxon could've stuck with a traditional fake beard but took it a step further by adding the fake mustache. Your extra effort did not go unnoticed, Jaxon.

Colorado School of Mines

Who needs a helmet when you have thick, voluminous curls like those? Someone get Carter in a Head & Shoulders commercial!

Colorado School of Mines

Brady did not hold back when it came time for the blue dye. Hopefully, his bathroom sink is not permanently stained.

Colorado School of Mines

Steve also did not hold back when it came to the blue dye. What made this look stand out was the artistic "M" (presumably for Mines) on his right cheek. Way to show school spirit on and off the field, Steve!

Colorado School of Mines

For his roster photo, Braelon decided to turn the clock forward by 60 years. Let me tell you, he nailed the silver fox look.

Colorado School of Mines

Similar to Jack, Brayden was also seemingly inspired by classic film characters. He drew a play right out of "Monsters Inc." and decided to recreate Boo's signature ponytail look.

Colorado School of Mines

Speaking of characters, Christian has the perfect pirate look! If Disney decides to make a live-action version of "Peter Pan," he needs to be cast as Captain Hook.

Sean Gilbert

Sean couldn't decide which hairstyle he wanted for his roster photo, so he decided to go with both! We think it was a great decision.

Colorado School of Mines

It was never a phase for Joseph. He always has been (and always will be) an emo kid. As Secondhand Serenade once said, "bEcAuSe ToNiGhT wIlL bE tHe NiGhT tHaT i WiLl FaLl FoR yOu." Rawr xD

Colorado School of Mines

As the director of team morale, Ella is doing an INCREDIBLE job. Our morale was boosted just by looking at that perfect face.

Many more incredible photos didn't make the above list. You can check out the full roster through this link.