Colorado Rockies pitching prospect RJ Petit has sprained UCL in his right elbow

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Colorado Rockies reliever RJ Petit has a sprained UCL ligament in his right elbow, sidelining him indefinitely.

The club made the announcement on Monday, adding that the 6-foot-8 Petit will undergo further testing before a decision is made on what course of treatment Petit will receive.

The Rockies selected Petit with the first pick in last year's Rule 5 draft.

The 26-year-old Petit was taken by the Tigers in the 14th round of the 2021 amateur draft and went 10-2 with a 2.44 ERA in two starts and 45 relief appearances last season for Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo. He struck out 79 and walked 22 in 66 1/3 innings.

Petit is 21-15 with a 3.40 ERA and 14 saves in five starts and 182 relief appearances over five minor league seasons but has yet to make his big-league debut.

