Colorado Rapids announce departure of head coach Chris Armas after two seasons

DENVER — Colorado Rapids head coach Chris Armas has left the team after two seasons with the soccer club following the expiration of his contract, the club’s president announced Monday.

“We’re grateful to Chris for the professionalism and passion he brought to the club,” said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith in a statement. “He helped our group take meaningful steps forward over the past two seasons and leaves behind a strong culture that will serve us well as we begin this next chapter.”

Officials said discussions were held to extend Armas’ contract, but “both parties agreed that now was the appropriate time to move in different directions.”

A spokesperson for the club said Armas helped guide he Rapids back to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, earn a third-place finish in the 2024 Leagues Cup tournament and capture back-to-back Rocky Mountain Cup titles.

Under his leadership, the team said, the club “re-established a competitive foundation defined by energy, character, and a team-first identity.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done here and the progress the team has made,” Armas said in a prepared statement in which he thanked the players, staff and the Rapids community. “This is a special club with passionate fans, and I’ll always be grateful for my time in Colorado.”

The club is in the process of identifying its next head coach, with a focus on building on the foundation established over the past two seasons.