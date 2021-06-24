Colorado native Poulter preps for Olympic debut

COLORADO SPRINGS — Jordyn Poulter will be the second Colorado native to represent USA Volleyball for the Tokyo Olympics.

The setter can place the ball effortlessly in any of the six sports on the court, carrying a technique that has won her countless honors and awards. Now after less than two years of going pro, Poulter adds making the Olympic roster to her list of accomplishments.

"Soaking in the moment honestly. So many of us athletes dream of the Olympics. It's kind of the pinnacle of sports. "

The 23-year-old is the youngest player on the U.S. roster and will be sharing the stage with Veterans like Foluke Akinradewo and Jordan Larson who are on their third appearance at the Olympic games.

"It's crazy for me really. To be able to play with girls that I watched in college and the US Women's team for a lot my of young adult life. To be teammates with them is surreal."

Poulter isn't the only Colorado native soaking in the moment, childhood friend Haleigh Washington is also making her debut in the Olympics.

"Haleigh is a year older than me but we played each other in club all the time. If someone could've gone back and told us how good of friends and teammates we would be now, we wouldn't have believed them."

At 15 it may have been hard to imagine that graduating from Eaglecrest was just the beginning of her volleyball career.

"I think I'm just going to have to pinch myself and try to remind myself to soak it in and not think too far ahead because I know it's going to go by fast. Just enjoying every second of it is really what I'm looking forward to."