Colorado falls to No. 7 North Dakota, 4-1

COLORADO SPRINGS — After falling 5-2, to seventh-ranked North Dakota Friday night, the Tigers looked to gain the momentum they needed as took the 1-0 lead in the first period. Tyler Coffey fed Matthew Gleason perfectly for his 5th goal of the season. However, before the end of the first period, North Dakota evened the score at 1.

Matt Vernon had another amazing game with 25 saves following his 28 from Friday.

The Fighting Hawks came back refreshed and took the 2-1 lead at the 8:59 mark of the second period. Besides penalties being an issue for the Tigers they would give up two more goals as they fall 4-1 to the hands of North Dakota for the second time.

Colorado College plays its final non-conference games against Arizona State, Dec. 17-18, at Robson Arena.

