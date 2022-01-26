Watch
Sports

Actions

Colorado completes comeback in 82-78 win over Oregon

items.[0].image.alt
Andy Nelson/AP
Colorado forward Evan Battey (21) celebrates with teammate Colorado forward Will Loughlin (30) after an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Colorado defeated Oregon 82-78. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
Colorado completes comeback in 82-78 win over Oregon
Posted at 10:59 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 00:59:56-05

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jabari Walker scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Colorado overcame an early deficit to beat Oregon 82-78 ending the Ducks’ six-game winning streak.

Walker’s layup with 8:30 left gave Colorado (13-6, 5-4 Pac-12) its first lead of the game at 64-63 and it never trailed again.

Evan Battey made 1 of 2 free throws with four seconds left to seal it.

Oregon (12-7, 5-3) scored the games first 13 points and extended the lead to 20-5 lead shooting 8 for 10 while Colorado missed 7 of its first 10 baskets.

Quincy Guerrier scored 22 points for the Ducks.

The Buffs continue their three-game road trip to the Pacific Northwest on Thursday with a 9 p.m. game at Washington (Pac-12 Networks).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo