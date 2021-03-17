Colorado College's Slavin signs with the Chicago Blackhawks

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, Colorado College forward Josiah Slavin agreed to a two-year entry-level contract with the National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks and will forego his final two seasons of collegiate eligibility, the Blackhawks organization announced.

Slavin led the Tigers this season with 13 points and eight assists, and finished third on the team with 49 shots. He recorded 13 points (5g,8a) and 51 shots as a freshman in 2019-20.

"We will miss having Josiah on our team in the future," head coach Mike Haviland said. "However, this is a wonderful opportunity for him and his family as he moves on to professional hockey. He will always be a Tiger."

The Erie, Colo., native was a seventh-round draft pick of the Blackhawks (193rd overall) in the 2018 National Hockey League Draft. Slavin will begin his professional career by reporting to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.