Colorado College's Mayotte ready for first Gold Pan Trophy series showdown with DU

IT IS OFFICIALLY RIVAL WEEK FOR COLLEGE HOCKEY IN THE STATE OF COLORADO. — It is officially rival week for College hockey in the state of Colorado.

The 2022 edition of the Gold Pan Trophy series between Colorado College & Denver hockey is set to begin on Friday.

"Rivalries are fantastic," explained first year head coach Kris Mayotte, who has two assistants on staff that have played in the Gold Pan Trophy series for DU & CC as players. "It's the beauty of college athletics that I don't think you get it anywhere else the way you get it in college sports. So we're certainly excited to be a part of such a great great rivalry. It'll be my first experience, but I'm really looking forward to it."

The Tigers are coming off an open week after COVID-19 protocols within the CC program forced the NCHC to reschedule their series with Western Michigan.

Mayotte confirmed that everyone should be available for this weekends games, excluding sophomore forward Matt Gleason, who is doubtful for the series.

Friday night's game, which is set to be shown on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m., will be the 329th meeting between the Tigers & Pioneers. DU has won the Gold Pan Trophy that past two seasons.

"We share a state where there are only three college hockey teams in it," added Mayotte. "So when two of those are in the same conference and compete for championships against each other and you're going after the same prizes, it's always a big-time rivalry."

Pick drop at Magness Arena in Denver is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, with Saturday's game at Ed Robson Arena at 6 p.m.