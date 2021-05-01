Colorado College volleyball eyes perfection in SCAC championship

COLORADO COLLEGE — The No. 1-ranked Colorado College volleyball team nearly swept every match during the 2020-21 season, and is one game away from perfection.

On Saturday, the Tigers will host No. 2 Trinity University in the championship match of the SCAC Tournament.

The rivalry match-up is significant because CC can end their season with an undefeated record, but it is also head coach Rick Swan's final game as the head coach of the Colorado College volleyball team.

"It's a lot of emotions for sure," said Swan, on Friday. "But we're excited we worked hard, it's been a fantastic season. I love these kids and what they've done all year long, they've work so hard."

The Tigers have already beaten rival Trinity earlier in the season.

"He's definetly one of the most liked coaches on campus, everybody loves Rick," added Georgia Mullins, a junior middle hitter for the Tigers. "We're going to miss him really dearly and I don't know if CC-VB will be the same without him."

The start time for the SCAC championship game is set for noon on Saturday at Reid Arena.