Colorado College volleyball ends perfect season as the SCAC Champions

COLORADO COLLEGE- The Colorado College volleyball team won its third Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference championship in the last four seasons in a rally fashion against Trinity University.

The Tigers fell behind in set one 25-22 but ensured the next three sets 25-21, 30-28, 25-19. Senior outside hitter Allie Freeburg led Colorado College with 19 kills, while Georgia Mullins, the SCAC Player of the Year, finished with 15 kills.

The bittersweet moment came with saying goodbye to long-time head coach Rick Swan as he enters retirement.

"It's going to be fun to watch them next year. There's a lot of depth on this team. They are going to be just as good next year. I'm excited to see how they develop and how far they go."

Swan pioneered the Tigers to a 579-175 overall record, including 22 consecutive appearances in the NCAA Division III Volleyball Championship.

